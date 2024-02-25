Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,283 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for 1.7% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.28% of Zeta Global worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.6 %

ZETA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 1,422,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

