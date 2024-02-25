Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 million-$50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.8 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.050 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
