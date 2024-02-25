Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

