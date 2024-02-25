Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.