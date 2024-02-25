Covestor Ltd Sells 126 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $324.12 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

