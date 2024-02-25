97 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average of $404.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.