Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.93 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

