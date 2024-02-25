Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 111,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 78,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

