Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Shares Down 0.9%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.79. 476,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 281,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

