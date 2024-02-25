Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Down 1.9%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 24,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 5,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.