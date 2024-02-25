First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.73. 4,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5367 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 138.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

