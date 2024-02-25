First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.73. 4,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5367 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
