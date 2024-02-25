Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 208,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 55,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
