Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 208,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 55,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

