Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 1.4%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 46,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 279,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.0100319 EPS for the current year.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.