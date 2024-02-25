Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,261,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

