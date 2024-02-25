Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $184.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.