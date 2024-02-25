Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

