Mariner LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 2.22% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $68.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

