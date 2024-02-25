Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after buying an additional 486,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

