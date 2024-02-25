121,400 Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 179.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

