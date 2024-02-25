121,400 Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 179.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter.
Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
