Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 150,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ON were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 347,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

