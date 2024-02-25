Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

