John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

