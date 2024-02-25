EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 904 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 904 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $13,939.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
