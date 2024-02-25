Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $16,212.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $16,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $60,285.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 516.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.