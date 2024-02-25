Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) CEO Purchases $19,200.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CEO Randall E. Black acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CZFS opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,798,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

