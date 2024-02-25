Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Purchases A$24,990.00 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,990.00 ($16,333.33).

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Djerriwarrh Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

