Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $21,570.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $771,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

