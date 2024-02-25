Insider Buying: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BENF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hatteras Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth $148,288,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth $8,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beneficient by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 443,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beneficient by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

