Insider Buying: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Beneficient Price Performance
BENF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Beneficient
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.