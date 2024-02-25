Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $23,514.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,239,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

