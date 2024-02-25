Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:LEG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

