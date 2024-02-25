Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.