Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

