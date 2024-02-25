MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $568.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.49. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

