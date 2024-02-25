Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $70.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE OXY opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

