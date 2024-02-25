Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $39,931.20 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of -0.24.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
