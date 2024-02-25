Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $39,931.20 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.