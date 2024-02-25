Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
