Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

