Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of TD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

