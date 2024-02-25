Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

