Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 528,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after acquiring an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.