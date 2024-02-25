Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $236.00 at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $199.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.83. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

