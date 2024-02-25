Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,014,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Globus Medical by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 106,269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

