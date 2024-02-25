Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.