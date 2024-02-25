Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

