RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNG. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RNG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 102.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.