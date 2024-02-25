TD Cowen Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $47.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

