NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

