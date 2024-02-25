Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $87.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Palomar stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Palomar has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $76.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

