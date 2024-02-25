Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.