Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

