Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Pinstripes Stock Performance
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
